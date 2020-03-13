Middlesbrough want Patrick Roberts on loan from Manchester City again next season

Middlesbrough want to sign Manchester City’s Patrick Roberts on loan again next season, as per a report by Teeside Live.

The winger has only played four times since joining Boro on loan in the January transfer window due to injury.

Roberts, who is 23 years old, is way down the pecking order with the Premier League champions and spent the first half of this season at Norwich City.

City paid around £12 million to sign the former England Under-20 international from Fulham in July 2015 and he has since made three appearances for their senior side.

He had two-and-a-half years on loan at Celtic and impressed for the Glasgow giants before moving to Spanish side Girona for the 2018/19 season.

Roberts has since dropped back into the Championship with Middlesbrough but is wanted by them next term. Their boss Jonathan Woodgate has said, as per Teeside Live: “I’d love him to stay next season, love him to. I told him that after his first game, that we want him to stay next season.”

Roberts has chosen to recover from his injury at Boro rather than return to Manchester City: “That’s because we’ve got a really good medical team who work really hard to not just get players fit but keep them fit. Patrick has had different injuries and different rehab with different medical teams (in the past). It’s nothing against the medical team at Manchester City at all, but he chose to stay here which is good for us. He gets to know the players more, he can integrate better with them.”

He needs regular game time and Boro can provide him with that next season.