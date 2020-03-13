Sky Sports pundit David Prutton predicts West Brom, Leeds United and Fulham results

Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has predicted the results of Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham at the top of the Championship table in his Sky Sports column.

Leeds sit top of the league one point ahead of closest challengers West Brom whilst Fulham are six points further adrift in third place.

Prutton thinks Fulham have to win their game against Brentford if they want to realistically have any chance of winning an automatic promotion place.

“I feel like I’ve said this a few times lately, but this is close to a must-win game for Fulham if they want to catch the top two,” he said.

“By Saturday lunchtime they could be nine or three points off West Brom – and nine points may just be too much with eight games to go.”

“At the very least Brentford need to guarantee they finish in the top six. There should be goals in this one, so I’ll go for a score draw. 2-2.”

The pundit gave his views on the West Brom game believing that Slaven Bilic’s side will have too much for their near neighbours.

“Every time you think West Brom are starting to look invincible, they go and have a couple of slip-ups in games you don’t really expect it to happen, like against Wigan and, to a lesser extent, Swansea.”

“Birmingham will want to put a dent into their rivals’ promotion hopes, so have plenty to play for at The Hawthorns. They will put up a fight, but I think they’ll be edged out. 2-1.”

Leeds don’t play until Sunday lunchtime and could find themselves second going into the game and Prutton thinks Cardiff will present a huge challenge.

“Cardiff are still within reach of the play-offs under Neil Harris, and a win over Leeds would provide them a huge boost.”

“It’s five wins on the spin for Leeds, now. That win over Huddersfield was very important for them last week, and they look to be bursting with confidence again. Draw here for me. 1-1,” he said.