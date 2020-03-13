West Brom boss Slaven Bilic named Championship Manager of the Month

West Bromwich Albion boss Slaven Bilic has been named Championship Manager of the Month and expressed his delight at the award on their official website.

Bilic won the award ahead of Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa, Wigan Athletic’s Paul Cook and Fulham’s Scott Parker.

Albion won five games, drew once and lost once during seven games in the month of February which saw them rise to the top of the Championship table before the close of the month.

The Croatian boss says it is imperative for his side to continue the same consistency for the rest of the season.

“It was very important for us of course, he said. “We had a bit of a dip and it was important that we came back to show resilience, passion, physicality and more important than that, our quality.”

“Now we want to stay on that wave which is not easy because the hardest thing is consistency, especially when you need consistency not to be average but to be at the top of the table which we need if we want to win the Championship.”

“This is an award for everyone, all of the staff, and of course all of the players. We have players who are good characters, who gelled together and are a strong unit.”

“You never know how a result will go but if in every game you can match the opponents effort then with our quality we have more chances to win the game.”

Albion have since been usurped by Leeds at the top of the league but are only one point adrift of the leaders and will be looking to overtake them in Saturday’s early kick-off against Birmingham City.