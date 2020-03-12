Cameron Dawson or Joe Wildsmith? Garry Monk set to make decision on the pair

Speaking with the Sheffield Star, Garry Monk offered his verdict on the on-going debate surrounding the Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper spot.

The Owls have won one of their last 10 games in the Championship, a run which has seen Wednesday’s play-off hopes fade into the abyss, along with their fan’s patience with Garry Monk.

Though it’s the decision to start Cameron Dawson in-favour of long-term number-one, and fan-favourite, Kieran Westwood that has come under the most scrutiny. The Republic of Ireland keeper has been frozen out of Monk’s plans after playing his last game in November.

Whilst this bizarre decision to freeze Westwood continues to baffle outsiders, the fans’ ever-growing frustration with Monk’s team selections has led to supporters directing their hatred to life-long Wednesdayite Cameron Dawson. The keeper has started each of their last 10 Championship games, a run which has reaped just the two clean sheets – a 0-0 draw with Millwall, and a 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

The error-filled Dawson continues to shock supporters with his selection into the side, but how long is it before the confidence-shot keeper is dropped for Joe Wildsmith?

Dawson’s error away at Brentford on Saturday presented them with their first of five goals, while Wildsmith’s credible performance in their 1-0 loss to Manchester City earned him deserved plaudits.

In an interview with the Sheffield Star, Monk revealed that he would make his decision as to who he would start in between the sticks on Friday, he said:

“There are big decisions to be made in all areas, it’s been very difficult and you’d like to have a settled team and only be making certain changes for freshness in three-game weeks or whatever.

"It's been different from that for various reasons and it's not been easy making selections, but that's what I have to do.

"We've got another training tomorrow [Friday] and come the end of that training there'll be a decision made on what the team will be and what the squad will be."