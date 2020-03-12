The Hull City XI Grant McCann should start against Charlton

It’s fair to say that it’s been a 2020 to forget for Hull City fans who haven’t won a game since their one-nil win over Sheffield Wednesday on News Year Day.

This terrible run has seen The Tigers plummet down the division at an alarming rate, whilst the departure of their former dynamic duo Kamil Grosicki and Jarrod Bowen is continuing to have an unpropitious impact on their season.

A lengthy injury list hasn’t helped their cause either, but it isn’t a factor that should have warranted recent inexcusable performances.

A 5-1 loss to Stoke City leaves them just two points above the relegation zone, with a relegation six-pointer against the side below them this weekend in Charlton Athletic.

Whilst this crunch match won’t define the outcome of their whole season with the coronavirus set to have a say on proceedings, a failure to grab three-points will have their fans fearing an almost previously unthinkable relegation to League One.

With a number of changes expected to be made by Grant McCann, here we look at the XI that the boss should think about choosing ahead of this contest…









After Jackson Irvine’s recent under-par performances, George Long could be expected to carry on his brief captaincy role.

The defence is likely to include McKenzie at right-back, but Jordy De Wijs could make a return to the backline after a few weeks on the side, a move which would see Pennington shift over to the right side of the defence.

Although Daniel Batty is unfavoured by Grant McCann, he should be given the chance in the role as a pivot, his passing accuracy of 72% and solid positional awareness is something that has been missed in City’s midfield.

Da Silva is likely to remain in the heart of midfield. The former Wigan Athletic player netted last time out against Stoke, and he will be hoping to continue his consistent performances that have drawn plaudits from his supporters this campaign.

Maddison simply has to be given an opportunity to impress in the starting XI for Hull this weekend. The winger can operate on either flank and despite questions over his attitude, it is pivotal that the Peterborough loanee is given an opportunity to showcase his ability going forward.

George Honeyman is a battle-hardened player and his inclusion into the side would offer City something different, his stamina and tenacity in those central areas is an attribute that goes unmissed sometimes.

The performances of Josh Magennis have been far from pleasing, the 30-year-old last found the net in Hull’s 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest in late-October.

With the Northern Irish forward failing to make a desirable impact, it is expected that Norbert Balogh could be given his first start in a Tigers shirt ahead of this crucial relegation clash.