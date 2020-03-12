QPR starlet Shodipo nearing first-team chance says Warburton

Speaking to QPR’s official club website (quotes via the Brent and Kilburn Times), Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Waburton has said that young winger Olamide Shodipo’s chance in the first-team is “very, very close”.

22-year-old winger Olamide Shodipo has been in and around the senior side at Queens Park Rangers over the course of the season but has only been called upon four times in the Championship by Mark Warburton, also appearing in the R’s 5-1 win over Swansea City in the FA Cup.

In recent weeks, Shodipo has been featuring in Warburton’s matchday 18 and was an unused substitute for their draw against Birmingham City and Preston North End. However, the winger’s chance in the senior side looks to be just around the corner, with the QPR boss saying that he is very close to getting his opportunity. He said:

“He knows he’s very, very close to getting his opportunity,” Warburton said of Shodipo.

“Jack Clarke, Rem (Aramide Oteh), all of these guys know that it’s there and they are going to be called upon in the next few weeks to make what I hope is a very significant contribution. Luke’s (Amos) had to be out for a few games. Ilias (Chair) after a really good run where he’s dipped in and scored a couple of goals has had to be content with the bench.

“Patience is required, it’s part and parcel of being a professional athlete. When your time comes, take it. It’s making sure they understand their importance to the squad. That type of competition is vital for us.”

Since breaking through the club’s academy, Shodipo has played 23 times for the QPR senior side, providing one assist in the process. He has also spent stints out on loan with Port Vale and Colchester United, playing six times each during those spells.

Now, it will be interesting to see when Shodipo gets his chance to impress in Warburton’s side and if he does, if he takes the chance with both hands to try and lock down a place in his plans.