QPR poised to complete deal for Danish free agent striker Ramkilde

Danish striker Marco Ramkilde has been training with Queens Park Rangers, working with the club’s development side while he has been out of the game. And now, it has been reported that the R’s are poised to complete a deal for the forward, having offered him a deal.

Ramkilde has been without a club since his departure from Danish side Aalborg BK in the summer of 2019 but now looks set to have found himself a new home in London. Ramkilde left AaB at the end of last season upon the expiry of his contract and has been on the lookout for a new club since, eventually landing at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

During his time with Aalborg, Ramkilde played five times for the club’s senior side, all of them coming off the bench. He managed no goals in this time and also played for the club’s reserves side. He made his debut at the age of 17 but struggled to make his mark while at the club.

Ramkidle has represented Denmark at four different youth levels, playing for the Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s and Under-19s, scoring seven goals across 29 appearances in the process.

Now, should the move to QPR go through as reported, it awaits to be seen how he fares at Queens Park Rangers and if he is able to break into the senior side.