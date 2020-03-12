Alex Bruce believes West Brom defender needs to improve if they win promotion

Alex Bruce has claimed in an interview with Football Insider that West Bromwich Albion defender Kyle Bartley needs to improve should they win promotion to the Premier League.

Bruce believes that Bartley has all the makings of a top quality centre half in the top-flight but needs to eradicate his errors and become more consistent.

The former Leeds United and Swansea City central defender has been urged to make some improvements if he wants to be a top class player in the Premier League.

Bruce said: “Inconsistency is the problem for him.” The one thing you can say about him from when he was at Swansea – and he had a bit of a time at Leeds -he’s got to get his consistency levels sorted.”

“He’s been one to play really well, catch your eye and then make a stupid mistake like he gives the penalty away. He redeems himself by going and scoring a goal, that pretty much sums him up really.”

“If he gets promoted this year, I personally think as a centre-half you get better with age, and that’s what he’s got to do,” Bruce added.

“He’s got to cut out the silly mistakes that he makes and if West Brom get promoted he wants to establish himself as a Premier League centre-half because he’s got the makings to do it.”

Bartley has made 32 starts in the Championship this season and has found himself as one of the first choice centre-backs at the Hawthorns on most occasions but recently found himself on the bench when Egyptian centre back Ahmed Hegazi was picked ahead of him.

However since the Egyptian’s hamstring injury he has been bought back into the team by Slaven Bilic and he will be hoping he can repay the manager’s faith in him.