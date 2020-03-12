Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month nominees revealed

The Sky Bet Championship Player of the Month contenders have been named by the EFL, with Fulham hotshot Aleksandar Mitrovic, Birmingham City loan star Scott Hogan, Barnsley forward Cauley Woodrow and Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy up for the award.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, Birmingham City’s loaned in attacker Scott Hogan, Barnsley talisman Cauley Woodrow and Wigan Athletic midfielder Sam Morsy have all been nominated for the award. Here is how the four players performed over the course of February:

Aleksandar Mitrovic – Fulham

Mitrovic has been in impressive form for Fulham over the course of this season and he is once again being recognised for his strong performances this month. The 23-goal forward scored five goals in seven matches in February, scoring in wins against Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.

Scott Hogan – Birmingham City

In seven games for the Blues in February, Hogan netted six goals for his loan club, laying on one assist as well. His form helped Birmingham go unbeaten last month, forming a strong partnership with Lukas Jutkiewicz in the process. Hogan netted in consecutive wins over Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Barnsley in the early stages of the month.

Cauley Woodrow – Barnsley

Cauley Woodrow has been a shining light in a difficult campaign for Barnsley and starred once again in February as the Tykes saw somewhat of an upturn in their form. Woodrow scored five goals and laid on one assist in seven appearances for Gerhard Struber’s side last month as they remain in the fight to stay in the league.

Sam Morsy – Wigan Athletic

Sam Morsy’s role in Paul Cook’s midfield played a big role in their strong February. Morsy captained the Latics as they won 14 points from a possible 21 last month, scoring two goals and providing one assist in the process as they secured impressive wins over the likes of Leeds United and West Brom.