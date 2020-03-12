Bielsa and Bilic named among Sky Bet Championship’s Manager of the Month contenders

The EFL has confirmed on their official website the nominees for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for February, confirming that Marcelo Bielsa, Slaven Bilic, Scott Parker and Paul Cook have all been put forward for the award.

Leeds United, West Brom and Fulham all helped their efforts to win promotion to the Premier League over the course of February with strong months, while Wigan Athletic boosted their hopes of Championship survival with a strong set of results.

And now, the managers have been given their deserved recognition. Marcelo Bielsa, Slaven Bilic, Scott Parker and Paul Cook have been nominated for February’s award after guiding their side to a successful month. Here is how the quartet fared over the course of last month:

Marcelo Bielsa – Leeds United

After a difficult start to the month with defeats to Wigan Athletic and Nottingham Forest, Leeds United went unbeaten for the rest of the month. They secured a draw vs promotion rivals Brentford before winning their remaining four games against Bristol City, Reading, Middlesbrough and Hull City, keeping four clean sheets in the process.

Slaven Bilic – West Brom

West Brom also strengthened their grip on a top-two spot in February, securing 16 points thanks to wins against Wigan Athletic, Millwall, Reading, Bristol City and Preston North End, drawing against Nottingham Forest and falling to a defeat vs Wigan Athletic, scoring 13 goals and conceding just four in seven matches.

Scott Parker – Fulham

Fulham managed to take home 14 points from a possible 21 in February, picking up points away from home against the likes of Derby County, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall, who have all shown strong home form over the course of this season. Their form helped keep them in with an outside chance of pouncing on the automatic promotion spots should Leeds or West Brom slip up before the end of the season.

Paul Cook – Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic’s resurgence over the course of February has seen them boost their hopes of staying in the Championship massively. They secured impressive wins over the likes of Leeds United and West Brom, only falling to defeat at the hands of Preston as they picked up 14 points along the way.