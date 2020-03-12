Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson reveals reason behind his failed move to AC Milan

Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson has revealed the reason behind his failed move to AC Milan claiming it was due to a ‘heart irregularity’ as reported by The Daily Mail.

Robinson was due to make the move to Serie A but since the transfer collapsed he has not featured for the Latics and says he needs a procedure before he is able to resume playing football.

“I wanted to update our supporters on my current situation as I have had a number of people asking if I am OK and why I have not played since January,” he said.

“During my medical for a potential transfer to AC Milan on deadline day, an irregularity was picked up in my heart rhythm. Further testing was required to ensure the move could be finalised and ratified, though there was not enough time to complete this before the transfer deadline.”

“Since my return to Wigan, I have been training with the team whilst being monitored and I have undergone a period of testing and treatment. I feel absolutely fine but this is obviously an issue that needs sorting before I can play again.”

“Following consultation with the club’s medical staff and independent specialists, it has been decided I will need a medical procedure later this month to address the irregularity in my heart rhythm – a procedure called an ablation.”

“I would like to thank everyone at Wigan Athletic for their support during this period, especially the club’s medical staff. Thank you for your support and I hope to be back on the pitch at the DW sooner rather than later.”

Robinson had enjoyed a fine first half of the campaign which drew attention from the Italian giants and his return will provide a huge boost to Wigan for the immediate future.