Bolton Wanderers won’t rush Ali Crawford into a full 90 minutes

Bolton Wanderers are being cautious with the fitness of midfielder Ali Crawford, as per the Bolton News.

The Scotsman has returned from four months on the side lines with a knee injury and has started the past five games for the Trotters. However, he has not been given a full game yet with Keith Hill’s side looking to protect him.

Crawford, who is 28 years old, joined Bolton on a free transfer last summer from fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers. He has made 15 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

The former Hamilton Academical man is an important player for the North-West side and could be crucial for them next season in League Two, assuming they don’t pull off a miracle escape.

Bolton’s assistant manager David Flitcroft has said, as per the Bolton News: “You can see how much of a massive miss he was to us earlier in the season. He is completely different to what we have got.”

“To score goals, you need that quality on the pitch that Ali has but we have to be careful. We had to take him off (at Burton) because he is guiding us a little bit with how he is feeling and hasn’t had the three reserve games he probably needed after being out for such a long time.”

He added: “He is getting that fitness, game understanding and pitch geography back in the first team and we have had three tough games on the bounce for him. So we’re guided by him on how he feels, and today he nodded over to us. What we don’t want with him is for a 90-minute performance to turn into an injury, that would be an absolute disaster.”

Crawford is likely to start again for the Trotters this weekend against promotion hopefuls Peterborough United.