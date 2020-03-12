Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson demands response against Blackpool

Sunderland boss Phil Parkinson has challenged his side to respond to recent disappointing results against Blackpool this weekend, as per their official club website.

The Black Cats are winless in their last four games and have seen their promotion push stall after a recent revival over the past couple of months.

Sunderland have slipped out of the Play-Off places in League One and lost 2-0 away to Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night. They remain outside the top six on goal difference with ten games of the season to play.









They travel to Bloomfield Road on Saturday to take on Blackpool with Neil Critchley’s side also looking to bounce back from their defeat to Tranmere Rovers last time out.

Parkinson has said, as per their website: “It’s very important we respond at the weekend. Football is all about performance levels. We want to win but we can’t be so desperate to win that we forget what we have got to do to get that victory.”

“I thought we were too frenetic at Bristol. I spoke to the lads after the Portsmouth game where we were caught arguing with the referee and we let decisions affect us. We have got to be cooler and calmer than that and it was disappointing that we let it affect us again.”

He added: “There is always going to be a pressure and a tension at every club. The only pressure from me to the players is to make sure we play well. I want us to perform to the best of our ability and we didn’t do that at Bristol.”

Sunderland can rise back into the Play-Offs with a win on Saturday against the Tangerines.