Andy Couzens provides his views on the Championship promotion race

Andy Couzens has provided his views on the Championship promotion race which is hotting up between Leeds United, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion in an interview with Football League World.

Leeds are top of the league and lead West Brom by a point following the latest round of fixtures with Fulham currently six points further behind in third place.

The Whites will face the Cottagers next week in what could be a huge game that decides the promotion places and whether Fulham are able to close the gap or Leeds will have one foot in the top flight.

Leeds on paper have the easiest run-in with only Fulham of the current top six left to face with West Brom still having to play Brentford and Fulham whilst the Londoners have to play Nottingham Forest and the Baggies as well as Leeds.

Former Leeds United midfielder Couzens said: “We’ve got a decent run-in. It isn’t easy, but it is decent. Fulham have got some very hard fixtures with Brentford this Friday, then Leeds. I think in total they’ve still got to play four of the top-six.”

There are still many twists and turns to come yet during the last nine games of the season and Couzens continued: “The game on Friday is massive and Leeds will have eyes on that, but it’s a tough fixture for them down at Cardiff on Sunday.”

“I’d take four points from these next two games; go to Cardiff and get a result and then beating Fulham at Elland Road would lay down a real marker.”

The race at the top is still extremely tight and will almost definitely go down to the last one or two games of the season in what is proving to be yet another exciting Championship season.