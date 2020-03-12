Accrington Stanley’s on-loan Wolves striker Benny Ashley-Seal urges top flight youngsters to leave on loan

Accrington Stanley’s on-loan Wolves striker Benny Ashley-Seal believes more Premier League youngsters should go out on loan to Football League clubs, as per a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

The youngster left the comfort of Wolves’ Under-23’s to join John Coleman’s side in League One during the January transfer window.

Ashley-Seal, who is 21 years old, has since enjoyed his time with Stanley and is experiencing playing regular senior football.

The London-born forward scored eight goals in 13 appearances for Wolves’ Under-23’s earlier this season before heading out on loan.

He had a loan spell in Portugal in the last campaign at Famalicão and was part of their side who won promotion to the Portuguese top flight.

Ashley-Seal has spoken about his move to Accrington, as per the Lancashire Telegraph: “Getting the experience of league football and wanting to do well on a personal note are my aims and then I can see where it takes me ahead of next season.”

“I think that more younger players at the Premier League clubs should try to go out on loan to the lower leagues to see what it’s like at this level. There is something to play for here and you can always work your way up to the top, and my target is to score as many goals as I can until the end of the season and see what happens next.”

Ashley-Seal will be eager to score his first goal for Stanley this weekend as they travel to promotion candidates Portsmouth.