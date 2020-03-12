Portsmouth remain keen on American goalkeeper Duncan Turnbull

Portsmouth remain keen on signing goalkeeper Duncan Turnbull, as per a report by the Portsmouth News.

The American stopper has been on trial with Pompey for the past month and they continue to monitor his progress ahead of a possible swoop.

Turnbull, who is 21 years old, is a graduate of the Notre Dame University in the States and stands at 6ft 7inc tall. He arrived in England highly-rated after being named in the in the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Academic Men’s Soccer Team for the previous 2019 season.

Portsmouth currently have Alex Bass and Craig McGillivray as their two senior goalkeeping options after loaning out Luke McGee to League Two side Bradford City in January. Therefore, they could offer Turnbull a deal as more back-up and competition.

Their boss Kenny Jackett has said, as per the Portsmouth News: “Duncan had a trial game (on Tuesday atfernoon) and couldn’t do anything about the goals, he looked fine in what was really an under-18 side. We are still looking to sign him, there isn’t much to report to be fair, he is still with us and on trial. We’ll continue to look at him.”

Pompey currently sit 4th in League One, two points outside the automatic promotion places and a single point inside the Play-Offs with 11 games left of the season to play.

They take on Accrington Stanley at Fratton Park this weekend looking to boost their promotion push, followed by another home fixture against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday.