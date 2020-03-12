Aston Villa, Fulham and West Brom all eyeing swoop for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant

Aston Villa, Fulham and West Bromwich Albion are all said to be eyeing a swoop for Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant according to West London Sport.

Grant has scored 16 goals so far this season despite the Terrier’s struggles and he could be set for a switch away from the John Smith’s Stadium with the trio of clubs interested in securing his services.

The striker is under contract at Huddersfield until 2022 but they could be tempted to part ways to avoid losing him for a substantially lesser fee months down the line.

However, should they be open to offers for Grant, any potential suitors would need to make a huge bid with them seeing him as their main prized asset.

Grant is originally from London which could put Fulham in pole position to sign him but with West Bromwich Albion looking set for promotion and Aston Villa looking perilously close to relegation bar an upturn in form, it could leave the Baggies in good standing.

The 22-year-old has plenty of Football League experience with him having made 80 league appearances for Charlton Athletic, whilst also spending time on loan at Cambridge United and Crawley Town.

Since joining Huddersfield in January 2019 he has scored 20 times in 46 appearances for the club. Grant has also played for England at youth level but also qualifies for Scotland through his mother.

West Brom are six points ahead of the Cottagers in the race for promotion to the Premier League whilst Aston Villa sit 19th in the Barclays Premier League.