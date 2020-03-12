OPINION: should Leeds United place full faith and £5m in Meslier deal

Up-and-coming wonderkids are two-a-penny at times in football. That’s not to say that over-proliferation is to such an extent that they are as worthless as the Reichsmark in early-1930’s Germany as hyperinflation took hold. Not by any means am I implying that. Still, there are plenty out there, Leeds United have one on loan in Islan Meslier and are said to be readying to make his loan deal a permanent one.

Earlier today, the Mirror’s David Anderson said that Leeds United are “ready to activate” Meslier’s buy-out clause and are ready to splash the cash to the tune of £5 million to land the talented French stopper. The Whites took Meslier on loan from French side Lorient and there was an option to make the deal a permanent one at the end of this season.

Meslier was ostensibly signed as a back-up, an understudy to Kiko Casilla with the former Real Madrid and Champions League winner being Leeds’ de facto #1. Experience buys you that privilege and there is no arguing that Casilla’s experience trumps that of Meslier.

The French youngster got stuck into the hustle-and-bustle of the Under-23s and more than caught the eye for Carlos Corberan’s outfit. However, for proper eye-catching potential then you have to look at his debut for the first-team and his performance in an excellent team display in losing against Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round at the Emirates.

That’s a memory though, for right now Leeds United fans are thinking in the present and not dwelling in the past, a past that contains many dark and dingy recesses where bad memories are stored away. Right now Meslier has been hoicked into the front line due to the ramifications of Casilla being found guilty of racially abusing West Brom’s Jonathan Leko.

Casilla’s eight-game ban couldn’t have come at a worse time for Leeds, the Whites pushing hard for promotion out of the Championship and aiming for the Premier League after falling agonisingly short last season. That octet of games that the Whites would have to do without Casilla has been reduced to just six as Meslier has deputised against Hull City and Huddersfield Town, keeping clean sheets in both.

In fairness, you’d not find many, if any, Leeds United fans who would argue against the club going in all guns blazing with £5 million and landing the rangy French stopper who fits Marcelo Bielsa’s system perfectly.

Faint heart never won fair maiden nor will it win French keeper. But, well £5million will!