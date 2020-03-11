Barnsley CEO insists Tykes will not change their transfer policy even if they are relegated

Speaking to the Yorkshire Post, Barnsley’s CEO Dane Murphy has insisted that the club will not deviate from their transfer policy of bringing in young talents with sell-on value, even if they are relegated from the Championship this season.

Barnsley have the youngest squad in the Championship with an average age of 23 and have fielded sides with an average age of 22 plenty of times this season. The young squad have struggled this season, with the Tykes sitting bottom of the table after 37 games, seven points away from safety.

At the weekend, Barnsley were defeated by a vastly more experienced side in the shape of Cardiff City, who have one of the oldest average ages in the Championship at 28. Neil Harris’ experienced side defeat the Tykes 2-0 and questions have been asked as to whether or not Barnsley need some more experienced heads in their side.

However, Dane Murphy, the club’s CEO, has moved to say that the club will not be moving away from bringing in young talents with potential for big sell-on prices, saying:

IN OTHER NEWS: Newcastle interested in signing Middlesbrough starlet Hayden Coulson “The philosophy is what it is and we have guidelines in our model. Are they hardline guidelines? No – they are soft. If the circumstances come where we have to step outside our parameters, we will do so as we showed in January.

“This is a long-term approach to keep the club self-sustaining and financially responsible. We will not move out in a way that would damage that criteria. But there are special circumstances in which we will abandon and find ways to make sure that the club is as successful on the field as possible.

“We actually have a thought-out plan in what we are trying to do. There are going to be roadblocks. Is it always going to work out and be fool-proof? No, it is not.”