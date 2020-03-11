Lee Johnson insists Bristol City contract renewals will wait until the end of the season

Speaking to Bristol Live, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson has said that any contract renewals will wait until the end of the season, with midfielder Korey Smith among those with deals that expire this summer.

Bristol City have a host of players whose contracts are set to expire at the end of this season, with midfielder Korey Smith, experienced defender Ashley Williams and goalkeeping duo Niki Maenpaa and Jojo Wollacott’s deals set to expire at the end of this season.

However, manager Lee Johnson has now moved to say that any contract renewals will wait until the end of the season. The Robins’ full focus until the end of the campaign will be on the football as they try and secure a spot in the top six, with the chasing pack closing in. Speaking to Bristol Live about the expiring contracts – specifically that of Korey Smith’s – he said:

“We’ve all got to the point now, on all the contracts, where we’re saying, ‘right, let’s focus on the football now’. Nothing is going to change between now and the end of the season. I wouldn’t expect there to be any announcements on any player. Of course, you then assess what division you’re in and what the needs are.

“But obviously Korey [Smith], the biggest thing for him is to stay fit. Stay in the team, stay fit and it then puts him in a great position in any which way.”

Smith is an important figure in the Bristol City side but has often struggled with injuries. Now fit, it will be up to the midfielder to prove he can stay fit in order to earn a new deal with the club.