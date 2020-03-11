QPR’s six-figure bid for Scottish starlet Jamie Hamilton rejected

According to a report from The Scottish Sun, Queens Park Rangers have had a six-figure bid turned down by Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical for youngster Jamie Hamilton after he spent four days of last week training with the R’s.

Hamilton Academical’s defensive starlet Jamie Hamilton has progressed well over the course of the 2019/20 season and is once again attracting transfer interest from a host of clubs. The Daily Mail reported prior to the January transfer window that Hamilton was wanted by Premier League pair Burnley and Brighton and Hove Albion, but a move away from Scotland never materialised.

And now, it has been reported that Queens Park Rangers have been rebuffed in their attempts to bring Hamilton south of the border. The 18-year-old is said to have spent four days training with the R’s last week and QPR reportedly made a six-figure offer to try and seal a deal, only for their attempts to be rejected.

Hamilton Academical are now said to be braced for offers from Brighton and Hove Albion once again. The Seagulls were impressed by young Hamilton during a stint with the club where he trained with their senior side.

German pair Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg are also said to have tried to bring Hamilton in to train with them, only for Hamilton Academical to turn down their requests.

Hamilton has played in 14 games across all competitions for Hamilton this season since making his breakthrough into the senior side. He has also earned a call up to the Scottish Under-19s side, for whom he has played for four times, scoring one goal in the process.