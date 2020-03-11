Bradford City boss Stuart McCall has one eye on summer recruitment

It has been a very frustrating season for Bradford City, despite currently being four points off the Play-Offs.

The Bantams have struggled to find the constituency needed to mount a serious promotion push from League Two.

They are onto their second manager of the campaign in Stuart McCall, but poor form on the road means they remain outside the top six with nine games left to play.

McCall said he wanted his players to show more hunger and desire after their defeat away to Salford City at the weekend and it is these traits he will be looking out for when recruiting players for next season.

He has said, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus: “There are hungry people out there. I’ve seen a few non-league games and players there who aren’t full-time and want to get involved in football. The rewards are rich, not necessarily financially at this level, but to be fortunate to earn a living at something you want to do.”

“They were talking about it on TV the other day, (Roy) Keane, (Gary) Neville and (Jamie) Redknapp and they were bang right about it. It’s about being hungry and wanting to do all you can to be the best you can.”

Bradford still have a genuine chance of reaching the Play-Offs this season and can easily rise up the table if they can string a set of results together. McCall will be eager to put his own stamp on the Yorkshire side this summer whatever league they find themselves in.

Next up for the Bantams is Leyton Orient at Valley Parade on Saturday, followed by an away trip to Port Vale next Tuesday.