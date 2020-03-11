Gary Rowett discusses Derby County’s “catalyst” Wayne Rooney

Speaking to London News Online, Millwall boss Gary Rowett has insisted that Wayne Rooney is not the only threat his side will have to worry about when they face Derby County at the weekend, adding that he has been the “catalyst” they had hoped for.

Since Wayne Rooney has come into the side, Derby County have seen an upturn in form. In 2020, the Rams’ improvements have seen them move within five points of the top six, with Philip Cocu’s side sitting in 12th place as it stands.

And, there is no doubting that the impact of Rooney has played a big role in their improvements. The 34-year-old has been playing in Cocu’s midfield, with his leadership and experience helping some of the club’s young players while scoring four goals and laying on two assists in the process.

Now, their next opponent is Millwall, who also stand a chance of breaking into the top six. Ahead of the game, Lions boss Gary Rowett has been discussing the impact of Rooney, insisting that they have got other players his side needs to be wary of ahead of their tie this weekend. The former Derby boss said:

“On one hand it is probably a bit unfair on some other players that the spotlight is purely on Rooney – because they have got some other good players who have performed really, really well.

“But what I have to say is that he has had a really positive impact – not just on the pitch, which you expect with someone of his quality, but also off the pitch. I can only imagine their players want to raise their game because he’s around and has been a top, top player.

“But at the same time when you are coming down to Millwall it doesn’t necessarily matter who you are or that you are a good player. He is one we have to stop but they have got other good players. Since he has come in their results have been much, much better. He has been the catalyst they have hoped for. His signing has proven to be a very, very astute one.”