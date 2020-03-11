3 Hull City players most likely to depart this summer

Hull City manager Grant McCann is expected to overhaul his squad this summer with 10 players out of contract.

The Northern Irish boss is under increasing pressure to keep his Hull City side in the Championship.

After being as close as one point behind the play-offs in early January, the East Yorkshire club find themselves on the periphery of the relegation spots.

Their 5-1 loss to fellow relegation contenders Stoke City has drastically intensified the importance of their six-pointer against Charlton Athletic this weekend.

Despite formerly making a surge for the play-offs, survival is very much McCann’s priority this season, and failure to keep his side afloat in the division could prove costly to his job.

Having dropped down to the Championship in 2017, a string of mid-table finishes and a departure of their former Premier League players have had, or could yet have detrimental consequences on the outcome of their season.

Looking ahead to the summer, we have a look at THREE players who are most likely to see their time at the club come to an end…

Markus Henriksen The former Hull captain has been out of favour under Grant McCann this term after making it clear that he sees his future elsewhere. The Hull boss weighed up the consequences of utilizing a player who held this stance and decided to freeze the Norwegian out of the squad to preserve team morale. A versatile central midfielder, Henriksen has been largely utilized as a holding midfielder in his time with Hull, however, he was initially signed under Mike Phelan as a number 10. The likelihood is that Henriksen will be sold regardless due to his unwillingness to remain in East Yorkshire but to also free up his high wages from when he was signed in the Premier League. IN OTHER NEWS: Gary Rowett discusses Derby County's "catalyst" Wayne Rooney When he departs, the 27-year-old will be the last of a crop of players who played at Hull in their last Premier League term, beginning a fresh era at the KCOM stadium. Stephen Kingsley After signing from Swansea City in 2017, Kingsley’s time in Hull colours could be best described as ‘injury-hit’. The 25-year-old has struggled to play a consistent run of games after suffering from lengthy injury blows, a factor that has prevented him from nailing down that left-back position. Callum Elder is City’s number one option in that role and young Brandon Fleming, currently impressing on-loan at Bolton Wanderers, will be keen to fight for his place next season. Therefore, it’s the best interest for both parties if Kingsley does depart so he can put his torrid spell in East Yorkshire firmly behind him. IN OTHER NEWS: OPINION: should Leeds United place full faith and £5m in Meslier deal Lewis Ritson The 21-year-old defender is a product of Hull’s youth academy and has emerged as one of Hull’s most influential performers within their youth setups, with the centre-back captaining the Tigers’ at all youth levels including their under-23s. However, the defender is yet to make his first-team debut at the club ahead of his contract expiry this summer. The youngster is in desperate need of first-team action so he can develop his game and accustom himself to the sorts of real match experience needed to become a regular fixture in a first-team. Whilst the defender is attracting a host of potential suitors including St Mirren and Italian side Perugia, as reported by Football Insider, it is expected that Ritson will be among a host of names set to depart the KCOM Stadium this summer.