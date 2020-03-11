Solihull Moors seal deal for ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Port Vale defender Daniel Jones

Solihull Moors have signed Daniel Jones from Cambridge United on loan, as announced by their official club website.

The experienced left-back will spend the rest of the season with Jimmy Shan’s side in the National League.

Jones, who is 33 years old, has been allowed to leave Cambridge due to lack of game time. He has played 19 times in all competitions this season but has fallen out-of-favour recently.

The defender has racked up over 300 appearances in his career and will add more competition to Solihull’s squad. They are currently 7th in the league and hopeful of getting into the Play-Offs.

Jones has played for the likes of Wolves, Sheffield Wednesday, Port Vale, Chesterfield and Notts County in the past. He only joined Cambridge last summer on a one-year contract.

After moving to Damson Park today he said, as per their website: “I’m delighted to join. I was happily surprised when I pulled up as to how nice the place is. All of the lads and coaching staff have been really welcoming and I’m really happy with how professional things are.”

“I hadn’t been playing at Cambridge so as soon as I heard of this I was delighted and jumped at the chance. I couldn’t wait to get here. I want success with this club, and I want to win every game – I’m the worst loser in the world. I want to make the play-offs, go to Wembley and go up with this team.”

Jones has been handed the number 14 shirt by the Moors and could make his debut on Friday when they take on Harrogate Town.