Blackpool boss Neil Critchley reflects on Tranmere Rovers defeat

New Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley lost his first home game at the helm yesterday against Tranmere Rovers.

Goals from Morgan Ferrier and James Vaughan meant Micky Mellon’s side left Bloomfield Road with a valuable three points in their push for League One survival.

Leicester City loanee Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pulled a goal back for the hosts, the first goal of the Critchley era, but the Seasiders were unable to find an equaliser.

The result has left Tranmere two points from safety after their third straight win, whereas Blackpool remain mid-table.

Critchley was looking for his side to build on their 0-0 draw against Fleetwood Town last week but was frustrated at full-time and said, as per the Tangerines’ official club website: “We had some real good chances throughout the game. Tranmere made it really difficult for us at times. They changed their shape in the first half to combat the threats we posed. I think the manner of the game suited them at times, and at certain moments we didn’t do well enough.”

He added: “I thought in the second half we gave it a right good go, boosted by some incredible support from the stands, and I feel we didn’t get the equaliser we deserved from the second half performance in particular.”

On Dewsbury-Hall’s goal: “His goal was terrific. That’s what Kiernan is capable of around the box on his left foot. I thought his influence on the game grew as the clock ticked on. It’s just a real shame we couldn’t find the goal I think our performance deserved.”

Blackpool have an opportunity to bounce back from their disappointment last night at home again against Sunderland on Saturday.