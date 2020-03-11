Matheus Pereira delivers verdict on West Brom promotion chances

West Bromwich Albion starlet Matheus Pereira has delivered his verdict on their promotion chances in an interview with Portuguese newspaper A Bola.

Pereira is on loan at the Hawthorns from Sporting Lisbon and has been one of the best performers in the Championship this season, scoring six goals and registering 16 assists.

He was quizzed on his thoughts on the challenges of a move to a different league and insisted he is loving life at the Hawthorns.

“It is, in fact, being spectacular. It’s an experience unlike anything. Different football, different culture, but it was a challenge that, from the first moment, I faced with a lot of belief and positive sense. Thank goodness, it’s been fantastic.”

There is of course a pressure at West Brom with them lying in second place in the table and with realistic hopes of a return to the Premier League and Pereira believes that if they continue their high level they will be playing top-flight football next season.

“Pressure is always on, in all places, in all clubs, because there are always collective goals on the table, for which we have to give everything. Obviously the pressure here is different, it’s a positive pressure, and it’s not easy to deal with.”

“But luckily we are doing very well in the Championship, we are on the top places and I think that if we continue to play this way, we will achieve the Premier League promotion.”

“It’s something fantastic. What all players want is to be in a club that fights for goals like that. It’s a very big challenge, and so far, it’s going perfectly. I really believe that, in the end, we will be happy, we have been working to deserve it.”

The Brazilian has enjoyed a fine campaign at the Midlands club and is all set to become a permanent addition should he feature for more than 45 minutes against Birmingham City on Saturday as this would activate a clause in his contract.