Bolton Wanderers defender Jordan Boon moves to IFK Östersund

Defender Jordan Boon has left Bolton Wanderers to join IFK Östersund, as announced by the Trotters’ official club website.

The youngster has left Keith Hill’s side by mutual consent in order to move to the Swedish second tier.

Boon, who is 19 years old, has made five appearances for the League One side in all competitions.

The Stockport-born defender is a product of the Bolton academy and has had loan spells away in non-league with Northwich Victoria and Atherton Colleries. He was handed his senior debut for the Trotters by Phil Parkinson in an EFL tie against Rochdale in August last year.

He has since played four more times under Hill this term with lots of their younger players having to step up this season.

Boon has spoken about his departure to Scandinavia, as per their website: “I would like to thank everyone at Bolton Wanderers for what they have done for me during my time at the club. This was a hard decision to make, but when the opportunity arose, I could not turn it down.”

“The fans were great to me this season and when I made my debut, were supportive throughout. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future.”

IFK Östersund are managed by Englishman Ben Smith and have his fellow countrymen like Jordan Potter, Lewis Whiteley and Kevin Mbuta already playing for them. Boon will be eager to make a name for himself in Sweden and impress with his new employers.