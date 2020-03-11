The 72
Championship

Middlesbrough manager praises impact of Rudy Gestede and Adam Clayton

Middlesbrough forward Rudy Gestede (39) during the The FA Cup 3rd round match between Middlesbrough and Sunderland at the Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough, England on 6 January 2018. Photo by Simon Davies.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of Middlesbrough’s home game against Swansea City this weekend, Boro Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate praised both striker Rudy Gestede and midfielder Adam Clayton.

Rudy Gestede and Adam Clayton have not been regulars for Middlesbrough throughout the season and both have been used off the bench as impact players or to see out a game.

But having started each of the last two games, Boro have picked up important points against Nottingham Forest in the 2-2 draw at home and in the 1-0 away win over Charlton Athletic at the Valley last weekend.

Speaking ahead of the North-East side’s home clash against Swansea  on Saturday, Woodgate praised the impact of the pair.

“Rudy has come in and made a big contribution in recent weeks” he said.

“I left him out of the squad a few weeks ago and his response has been brilliant – that’s what I want from senior players when they are left out of the squad..

“Likewise Adam Clayton. I left him out and he got on with it like good pros do and forced his way back into the team.”

Both players should expect to keep their places in the side against Swansea, but Woodgate revealed Gestede is ‘touch and go’ ahead of the weekend.

Patrick Roberts and Dael Fry are back in contention, whereas Hayden Coulson could miss out through injury. The Boro boss also confirmed ‘George Friend is not in contention, Dani Ayala, not in contention, Anfernee Dijksteel, not in contention.’

