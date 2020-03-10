Leeds United’s loaned out forward Grot set for three-month absence

Leeds United have confirmed on their official club website that loaned out forward Jay-Roy Grot has suffered a torn meniscus, ruling him out for three months.

Leeds United sent Dutch forward Jay-Roy Grot out on loan once again in the summer transfer window prior to the start of the season, allowing him to link up with Vitesse Arnhem on a temporary basis until the end of the season to give him more game time.

Since joining, Grot has played in 25 games for the club across all competitions, scoring two goals and laying on one assist in the process, being mainly used as a substitute by the Eredivisie outfit. At the weekend, he started in Vitesse’s 1-0 win over FC Twente, scoring the winner in impressive fashion, picking up the ball inside his own half and carrying it to the edge of the box before firing home.

However, Grot suffered a blow in the win. The 21-year-old forward has suffered a torn meniscus and will require surgery on the injury. Grot is expected to be absent for three months, meaning he may well have played his last game for the club with his loan deal set to expire at the end of the season.

The forward is set to undergo surgery on Wednesday this week before he embarks on the road to recovery.

Grot will return to the Whites at the end of the season and it awaits to be seen what the club have planned for the forward, but there have been no indications that he will be coming back into the first-team fold under Marcelo Bielsa.