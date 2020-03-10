Tony Mowbray issues Blackburn Rovers play-off message

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has issued a play-off message to his side, saying to the Lancashire Telegraph that there is still plenty to play for as the end of the season comes closer.

Blackburn Rovers’ improved form since the turn of the year has seen them boost their play-off hopes massively. The club currently sit in 10th place but are only three points away from the top six.

Rovers had a big chance to close the gap on the play-off spots at the weekend but fell to a convincing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Derby County – whose form in the second half of the season has seen them boost their own play-off hopes.

Coming up for Blackburn are some important games. Before the end of the season, they have to face Bristol City, Cardiff City and Millwall – who are all also in contention for the top six – as well as first and second-placed sides Leeds United and West Brom.

Now, with Bristol City just around the corner for Rovers, manager Tony Mowbray has issued a message to his side to say that they need to put in their all between now and the end of the season if they want to have a chance of earning a spot in the top six, saying:

“We have nine games to go, lots of teams around us to play and we can affect our own position. Let’s see where we go.

“We have an opportunity this weekend at home where our record is pretty strong, and potentially we could jump into the top six next week. That’s how tight it is. The top half of the table is very tight, we’re in 10th but only three points outside the top six.

“Let’s keep going. We believe we can beat anyone at home and I think we’re going to have to do that between now and the end of the season in those four home games. We have shown we can be a threat away from home as well, and we will win again this season away from home, and if we can win a few, and our home games, we’ll see where the season takes us.”