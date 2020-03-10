Peterborough United defender Thompson out until April confirms Darren Ferguson

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed that defender Nathan Thompson will not play again this month after he suffered a torn hamstring in the Posh’s 2-0 win over promotion rivals Portsmouth.

Peterborough United secured an important win over play-off rivals Portsmouth at the weekend, beating Pompey 2-0 at London Road thanks to goals from Dan Butler and Ivan Toney, boosting the Posh’s promotion hopes as they look to push on and challenge for an automatic spot.

However, on a day of positives for Darren Ferguson’s side, they were dealt one blow. Defender Nathan Thompson – who has been in impressive form of late playing on the right side of a back three – suffered a torn hamstring in the win over Portsmouth, forcing him off the pitch at half time.

And now, speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, Ferguson confirmed that Thompson will not feature again this month. He said:

“It is a blow. Nathan won’t play again this month. It’s been the story of his season really. He has a run of games, he plays well and then he picks up an injury. He injured his other thigh earlier in the season. It’s only a small tear this time, but he has been in very good form so it’s not good news.

“But we have other players who can play in his position. Niall Mason was very good in the second-half against Portsmouth and we have Rhys Bennett who could also play there. Frankie Kent is not too far away from returning either.” Thompson has struggled with injury problems over the course of his first season with the Posh but has impressed when fit, playing in 18 games across all competitions for Ferguson’s side. Now, with the defender confirmed to be out until next month, the club will be hoping to get him back fit as soon as possible as they look to win promotion to the Championship. IN OTHER NEWS: West Brom looking to swoop for £8million rated QPR star Bright Osayi-Samuel