Leeds United loan star Ben White attracting fresh Premier League transfer interest

According to a report from Football Insider, Premier League side Arsenal have become the latest side to take a liking to Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White, who has been a star performer on loan with Leeds United over the course of the 2019/20 campaign.

Ben White’s form for loan club Leeds United over the course of this season has seen him attract plenty of transfer interest from some of the Premier League’s top clubs. And now, another new Premier League side has been said on the Whites’ loan star.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are said to have taken an interest in White, with his performances for Marcelo Bielsa’s side catching the eye. As reported by Football Insider, the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester City have all previously shown interest in White thanks to his form with Leeds United this season.

Arsenal are said to have been tracking White with a view to a potential swoop in the summer transfer window, with Arteta expected to be on the lookout for defensive reinforcements before the start of next season.

The 22-year-old centre-back has played in 40 games across all competitions for Leeds United this season, providing two assists in the process, playing in all 37 of the Whites’ Championship matches. At times, White has also played in a defensive midfield role when star man Kalvin Phillips has been unavailable. White has formed a strong partnership with Liam Cooper this season, coming in at the start of the season to fill the gap left by Pontus Jansson.

It will be interesting to see how White’s situation pans out in the summer transfer window, with a number of clubs reported to be taking an interest over the course of this season.