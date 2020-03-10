Reading loan man Pele reveals permanent Royals move is “a possibility”

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle after Reading’s 3-1 win over Birmingham City, Reading’s loaned in midfielder Pele has said that he would be open to a permanent move to the Royals, saying that a permanent transfer is “a possibility” for this summer.

Reading’s loaned in midfielder Pele has been a mainstay in the club’s first-team over the course of this season, coming in under the management of Jose Gomes and maintaining a place in the side under Mark Bowen.

Pele has played in 31 games across all competitions and scored his first goal for the club at the weekend in their 3-1 win over Birmingham City on Saturday afternoon. And now, Pele has spoken about his plans for the future once his loan spell comes to an end and he returns to parent club Monaco.

Speaking to the Reading Chronicle, Pele has said that a permanent move to the Madejski Stadium is a possibility, saying that both he and his family are fans of the cit, adding that he loves the club. He said:

“I’m here on loan from Monaco – we have to see at the end of the season [where his future lies]We will have to see what we do at the end of the season but yes, it’s a possibility [to stay at Reading]because I love the club, the club is very nice and the city is very quiet. My family love the city.”

Once Pele’s deal comes to an end at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see if Reading pursue a permanent deal for the midfielder and if parent club Monaco are willing to let him depart the club on a permanent basis.