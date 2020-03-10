Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Leeds United are ‘almost there’ in promotion race

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that Leeds United are ‘almost there’ in promotion race as he spoke exclusively to MOT Leeds News.

The Whites have now won five games in a row, a run which has made Robinson certain that they will now win promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2004.

Robinson has claimed that four wins from their final nine games will be enough to secure promotion to the top flight with the chasing pack simply too far adrift in their race to catch them.

“To be completely honest, I think Leeds are almost there,” he said. “Look around them and the teams are doing their best to drop points. Fulham dropped another two at the weekend and the gap is seven points again. I think that’s just about it.”

“I think another four wins, to be honest, would do it, and I strongly believe that Leeds are going up. You don’t want to say it and the fans don’t want to say it, but from the outside looking in, if I didn’t have the affinity with Leeds, if it wasn’t my club, I’d say they were definitely up.”

“The way they’re playing, the confidence… they had that huge blip, they let that massive gap go, but to be able to recover mentally and on the pitch and get those results and build that gap back up again, shows how mentally and physically strong they are.”

Realistically, only Fulham can now catch Leeds meaning when they face each other next on Wednesday it could allow Leeds to have one foot in the Premier League or the nerves could begin jangling again.