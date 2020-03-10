Blackpool’s Neil Critchley reflects on first week as head coach

Blackpool’s new head coach Neil Critchley has said he has settled in well to his new job, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The 41-year-old left his role as Liverpool Under-23’s boss to take over the Tangerines last Monday.

He replaced Simon Grayson in the dugout at Bloomfield Road with the club comfortably in mid-table in League One.

Critchley, who took charge of Liverpool’s first-team twice on a stand-in basis earlier this season, drew his first game at the helm of the Seasiders away to Fleetwood Town 0-0 last weekend.

He has admitted it may take time for his newly inherited squad to implement his style of play but he will get the summer to bring in his own players for the next campaign.

When asked how he has found his first week in charge, Critchley said, as per the Blackpool Gazette: “I’ve settled in really well. I actually thanked the players for that the other day, because they’ve made me feel really comfortable and welcome. They’ve been really receptive to the work we’ve done.”

“They’ve been a pleasure to work with and it’s been great to get to know a few of them and speak to them on a personal level. The support that I’ve had from the staff and everyone around the ground has been so positive and has given me a really good feeling inside.”

He added: “It makes you just want to do well for people when you have that type of connection and I obviously want that to continue.”

Blackpool take on Tranmere Rovers tonight in Critchley’s first home game.