Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham warned over possible move to Manchester United

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has been warned over a possible move to Manchester United by former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan who spoke live on TalkSport.

Bellingham has been linked to many top-flight clubs in recent months due to his impressive performances for Blues in his first breakthrough season at the club.

The midfielder has made 32 appearances in the league so far and has scored four goals and provided three assists during that time.

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have been heavily linked with the teenager whose value could rise to around £50million with him having been compared to the likes of a young Steven Gerrard.

The young midfielder visited Manchester United’s training Complex on Monday with his parents as the Red Devils bid to secure a move for the 16-year-old.

Birmingham City will no doubt be demanding a huge fee for their super talented youngster who they are eager to retain but understand it may prove nigh on impossible if ‘elite clubs’ continue to register their interest in him.

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan gave his views on TalkSport radio saying: “I’m not sure about this. A young player of 16 years old, I know he’s prodigious talent and I know people are talking about him in the same way they talked about Wayne Rooney.”

“But I had a kid at Crystal Palace who was talked about in this fashion called John Bostock, who made a move to a supposedly bigger club at that time in Tottenham, against the advice of most of the sensible people around him.”

“He didn’t play for Harry Redknapp, his career has gone to the left field and he’s now coming back into English football with Nottingham Forest 10 or 12 years after the event.”

Bellingham is undoubtedly a huge talent and has a bright career ahead of him but there is a question of whether he would get first-team football at Manchester United and at this stage of his football career that is surely what he needs.