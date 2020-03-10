Millwall boss Gary Rowett on Mahlon Romeo’s new contract

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is pleased the club have secured Mahlon Romeo on a new contract, as per a report by London News Online.

The right-back’s deal at The Den was due to expire at the end of the season but he has now committed his long-term future to the London side.

Romeo, who is 24 years old, has played a key part in the Lions’ upturn in form under Rowett and will be crucial in their push for the Play-Offs.

He joined the Championship outfit in 2015 from Gillingham and has since made 172 appearances in all competitions.

Millwall have also sorted new contracts for centre-back Shaun Hutchinson, midfielder Shaun Williams and youngster Billy Mitchell.

Rowett has said, as per London News Online: “We’ve got a really good core for next season, a young core, and I’m certainly going to have more clarity on what we need in the summer and how I think we can move forward. There is a lot of football to play yet this season but we have to have some long-term planning as well. You can’t think we’ll throw everything at trying to get top six this year – there is a balance.”

On Romeo, the former Derby County and Stoke City manager said: “He links well with Jed [Wallace] and that has been our stronger attacking side. Mahlon gets into some brilliant positions but he just needs to add more assists, not necessarily goals, because an attacking full-back needs that now.”

“Sometimes as a full-back you can’t score them, all you can do is set up and try and get people in good areas. He has been one of our most consistent players. He has started really well this season under us and hopefully he can continue to improve and get better and better.”

Millwall boosted their top six hopes with their win over Nottingham Forest last Friday and will be looking to further close the gap this weekend against Derby County.