Leeds United and West Brom amongst host of clubs interested in West Ham United’s Josh Cullen

West Ham United are facing a battle to keep hold of midfielder Josh Cullen with West Bromwich Albion, Leeds Unite, Bournemouth and Norwich City all interested in signing him according to The Daily Mail.

Cullen is currently on loan at Championship side Charlton Athletic and has impressed despite the club’s struggles this season and this has attracted interest from top-flight clubs and ones for vying for promotion.

West Ham have activated an option to extend Cullen’s stay by a further year to 2021 but they have yet to agree a new contract with him in order to ward off potential suitors.

Cullen has enjoyed loan spells at Bradford City, Bolton Wanderers and Charlton but has also featured nine times for the Hammers first team and could be hoping to push for more regular game time at the London Stadium.

He has also broken into the senior Republic of Ireland squad and is due to be part of Mick McCarthy’s squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 play-off against Slovakia.

Cullen is primarily a central midfielder but can also play in the number ten role and has featured 25 times for the Addicks this campaign.

The 23-year-old is London born and came through the West Ham academy and may fancy a chance at competing for a starting berth for the Hammers but with Leeds and West Brom both looking good for promotion, a move away may not be out of the question.

Bournemouth and Norwich are fighting a relegation battle but should they manage to retain their Premier League status, they too would be in with a good chance of signing the midfielder.