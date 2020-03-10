Leeds United set to battle Southampton for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie

Leeds United are set to battle Southampton for Oxford United defender Rob Dickie according to Football Insider.

The 24-year-old has attracted the interest of a whole host of Premier League and Championship clubs due to his sensational form this season.

There have been scouts sent to watch the towering centre back and he has really impressed potential suitors with his eye-catching displays.

Oxford are currently third in League One and on course to achieve promotion to the Championship and Dickie has been a vital component of a team who have won each of their last five games.

Burnley are another club who have shown an interest in the League One defender and both top-flight sides will present huge competition to Leeds in their quest to sign him.

Dickie has a contract at Oxford that runs until the summer of 2021 but they may be forced to cash in this summer as they are eager to avoid losing him for a smaller transfer fee than they would like.

He has played in the FA Cup for Oxford against Newcastle United where he also impressed despite them eventually losing out in the replay against the Magpies.

Dickie has been an ever-present for Karl Robinson’s side this campaign and has made 34 league starts and seen them concede just 37 goals in their 34 games so far.

Leeds could lose experience veteran Gaetano Berardi with no contract discussions believed to have yet taken place and could look to replace him with a younger defender in Dickie.