West Brom fans react to huge boost as star man Grady Diangana returns to training

West Bromwich Albion have been given a huge boost with the return to training of Grady Diangana as confirmed on their official Twitter page.

The on-loan winger has been out injured since he had to be substituted two minutes into the game against Stoke City at the Hawthorns in mid-January.

He had just returned from a spell on the sidelines following his withdrawal against Birmingham City before Christmas but he encountered a setback and has been unavailable for the past two months.

Diangana had been in sensational form during the first half of the campaign scoring five goals and notching five assists for the Baggies since his loan move from West Ham United.

Such was his impressive form, there was speculation that he would be recalled by his parent club but he was allowed to remain with Slaven Bilic’s side and his timely return could be crucial as the Midlands side look to push ahead on their quest for automatic promotion.

They have stuttered in their past couple of league games with a defeat to Wigan Athletic and a draw in South Wales against Swansea City but they will be looking to return to winning ways at the Hawthorns when they welcome Birmingham City on Saturday lunchtime.

West Brom revealed on their official Twitter that the winger was back in training.

The Albion supporters were understandably delighted with the news and shared their thoughts on the winger’s imminent return.

https://twitter.com/Baggie_Tillidie/status/1237132759539298304

Brilliant news!! Just what we need for the final push for promotion.

🔵⚪ — Andrew Morris (@AndyMoz18) March 9, 2020

What a sight!!!! We need him — Mike Robertson (@Baggieboy75Mike) March 9, 2020

Brilliant news. — CH (@ChrisAlbion01) March 9, 2020

Will be great to have him back. — Albionista 🧢 (@Albionista3) March 10, 2020

Let’s hope he doesn’t get injured now until end of season

Could be like a new signing for us — Hunty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@huntywbafc) March 9, 2020