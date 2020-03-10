West Brom manager Slaven Bilic: ‘Let’s use pain to drive us on’

West Bromwich Albion manager Slaven Bilic has said his side can use the pain of last season to drive them on towards automatic promotion in an interview with the Express & Star.

The Baggies lost out in heartbreaking circumstances last season as they were beaten by fierce local rivals Aston Villa in a penalty shootout in the play-off semi-finals but Bilic believes they can use this as motivation to avoid a repeat scenario.

“Yes, definitely it’s a motivator, they want to avoid it but it’s about balance – it’s good to have that pressure,” he said. “But it can’t be that they are afraid of everything.”

“You have to be focused for tomorrow, but you have to be free tomorrow. They have to embrace the game and not think ‘oh my God if we lose we go into the play-offs’. Then it is negative.”

“Then you don’t want the ball, then you don’t want to challenge, then you don’t want to be exposed one against one and then you lose your shape. We have got to be brave, we have got to be brave in every situation if we want to achieve what we want to achieve.”

“The prize is so high so you can’t be average. If you are average you are going to achieve something average. You can maybe be lucky and win one game, but you can’t be lucky for the whole season.”

“We and a few other clubs, whether it’s staying in the league, the play-offs or automatic promotion – exceptional achievements require exceptional performances, individually and collectively.”

“And we are having that at the moment, that is why we are there. But it’s not just about us,the other clubs that are up there are having it as well. It’s about consistency, simple as that.”

West Brom are six points clear of third-placed Fulham and are on course for automatic promotion back to the Premier League following two seasons in the Championship.