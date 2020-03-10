Fitness boost for Middlesbrough as Patrick Roberts and Dael Fry return to training ahead of Swansea clash

Middlesbrough have confirmed that attacking-midfielder Patrick Roberts and centre-back Dael Fry have returned to training ahead of their game against Swansea City this weekend.

Manchester City loanee Patrick Roberts has been receiving treatment on a hamstring injury and has been out of action since the 1-1 draw with Birmingham on January 21st.

He had been one of Middlesbrough’s best players in his brief spell in a red shirt, but his injury has ultimately meant he hasn’t been able to stop Boro from slipping into a relegation battle.

Dael Fry hasn’t played since the 2-2 draw at Wigan on 11th February, and will be a welcome return in defence for the Teessiders given Fry’s centre-back partner Dani Ayala is still sidelined through injury.

In recent weeks, Harold Moukoudi and Ryan Shotton have been paired up at the back to good effect, keeping a clean sheet and impressing in the 1-0 win over Charlton Athletic at the weekend.

Fry and Roberts aren’t expected to return to the starting eleven for the visit of Swansea this weekend, but they could make an appearance off the bench in a bid to ease them back to match fitness.

Shotton and Moukoudi will presumably keep their place in defence, whereas the likes of Marcus Tavernier, Lewis Wing and Ravel Morrison have been used as a number 10 in Patrick Roberts’ absence.

Speaking on Roberts’ return to fitness, Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate said “I speak to the doctors regularly and his attitude to try to get fit has been second to none.”