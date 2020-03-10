Angus MacDonald gives his verdict after return to action

Speaking to Hull City’s official club website, Angus MacDonald outlined his delight to finally make his return to action but also admitted that it was hard to put his emotions into words.

After being diagnosed with bowel cancer last August, MacDonald thought he would never step onto the football pitch again but he was given the all-clear from bowel cancer in December after completing a successful treatment plan.

The 27-year-old joined from Barnsley in 2018 and became an important part of Nigel Adkins playing squad. However, MacDonald’s playing time was cut short when he sustained a blood clot in his calf with his last outing coming when he captained Hull in their 4-0 defeat to Derby County in the EFL Cup.

Whilst two serious illnesses threatened to derail MacDonald’s life as well as career, the news emerged that the Hull defender had made a return to first-team training in mid-February.

This huge step to a full recovery added a boast to a depleted squad who find themselves battling in the lower echelons of the division with two points separating The Tigers in 21st from their next opponents Charlton Athletic who sit uneasily in 22nd.

With Hull struggling to lift their performances, MacDonald’s return to footballing action is something that could lift a squad deprived of leadership. The former Barnsley captain managed to play an hour in the U23’s Professional Development League clash against Birmingham City which turned out to be a 2-0 defeat.

In an interview with the clubs official website, MacDonald struggled to sum up his emotions, he said:

“It’s hard to describe just what it meant to be back out on a football pitch again.

“There’s been a lot of work done behind closed doors and I’m just delighted to have made it back onto the pitch. It just felt so good be back wearing the kit again.

“It’s been a long 556 days and I’ve had to wait so long for the opportunity to do what I love doing the most again – playing football.

“I felt fresh for the time I was on the pitch and it was great to get an hour under my belt. It was just good to be involved in a game-situation again.

“It was a cold evening at the Roy West Centre. It was frustrating that I couldn’t help the lads pick up a win, but I’ll take the positives from the game from a personal perspective and move on from there.”

After making a return to action in the development squad, MacDonald hopes to play a part in at least one of the final nine games. The Tigers in their current state lack an inspiring, leadership-like player in their backline with the absence of captain Eric Lichaj especially causing McCann a selection headache defensively.

“My aim is to keep getting fitter and fitter every day and hopefully be back in the first-team before the end of the season. Playing in the Championship would be the dream for me this season, MacDonald added.

“I didn’t think that would be possible at one stage but I’m going to give it everything I’ve got to be fit for at least one of them. There are nine games left for the lads – nine cup finals – and if I can play a part in any of those that would be fantastic.”