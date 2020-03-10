Leeds United Polish ace Klich hailed by former White Mills

In an interview with Football Insider, Danny Mills hailed Mateusz Klich’s achievements as ‘phenomenal’ after he started his 84th consecutive game in a Leeds United shirt.

The Polish international has been indispensable to Leeds this season in their charge towards promotion back to the Premier League. The midfielder is a fearless presser who hustles the opposition into being dispossessed, he’s a shrewd reader of the game, anticipating what is about to unfold and tailoring his press accordingly.

Full of energy and tenacity, the fiercely determined midfielder sets the tone brilliantly for his colleagues to follow due to his insatiable appetite for work and fighting spirit.

Klich also has the requisite spatial awareness to make piercing runs which disconnects the opposition backline. Whilst his ability to target gaps in between the opposing backline allows him to stretch defenses, his crafty runs into the channels also make the most of forward-thinking players Patrick Bamford, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison.

The industrious 29-year-old midfielder, often described as Leeds radar, is the only player to have featured in every single game managed by Marcelo Bielsa. An achievement described by former Leeds & England International as ‘incredible’.

Speaking to Football Insider, Mills likened this extraordinary run of games in which he has featured to former Premier League winners Frank Lampard and John Terry, with the latter playing in every single minute of Jose Mourinho’s 2014/15 title-winning season.

“Frank Lampard did it for a set of games in the Premier League and John Terry played every single minute of every single game in a season, said Mills.

“In this day and age, the number of games that are played, the physicality, the intensity, it is phenomenal. It is also so easy to get suspended in this day and age because you can pick up yellow cards for next to nothing.

“It is an incredible achievement. The level of consistency and fitness, he looks after himself on and off the pitch. Ultimately, anybody who stays in the team all that time is clearly playing well.”