Birmingham City give Manchester United leg-up in £40m+ Bellingham race – Ferguson involved

GOAL 1-0 Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham (22) scores and celebrates during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Birmingham City and Cardiff City at the Trillion Trophy Stadium, Birmingham, England on 18 January 2020.

In news from earlier, carried by many such as The Metro, Manchester United have been given a helping leg-up in the race for Jude Bellingham after Birmingham City gave their blessing for the 17-year-old midfield starlet to visit the Red Devils Carrington training complex.

16-year-old, Stourbridge-born Bellingham is ripping it up for the Blues in a season where the side themselves are less hit than they are miss. Misfiring they might be, but Bellingham himself is simply firing on all cylinders in his breakthrough campaign at first-team level.

The youngster has featured in 32 of Birmingham City’s games in the Sky Bet Championship this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists. However, it is the performances that have caught the eye of suitors, well performances and the sense of unbridled potential.

Giants of world football such as Barcelona, Real Madrid, Dortmund and Bayern Munich are said to be interested in landing the youngster but it looks like they will have to get in an orderly line behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United side.

The Metro reports that Bellingham and his parents were given a guided tour of United’s Carrington training complex and that the Reds brought in football legend Sir Alex Ferguson to help fight their cause. This was with the hope of stealing a march in the youngster’s favours with Bundesliga giants Dortmund already thought to have agreed on a fee.

It is thought that, according to Metro, Bellingham’s capture could cost any interested party “upwards of £40m” with Metro saying that Manchester United “would be willing to let him stay at Birmingham” on a loan deal before a full move to Old Trafford.

