Hull City loan man Pennington could leave parent club Everton this summer

According to a report from Football Insider, Hull City loan man Matthew Pennington could make a permanent move away from parent club Everton this summer, with the club’s recruitment chief Marcelo Brands said to have been tasked with finding the defender a new home.

Everton defender Matthew Pennington has been on loan away from Goodison Park for the last three seasons, spending stints on loan in the Championship with Leeds United in the 2017/18 campaign and with Ipswich Town in 2018/19.

This season, Pennington has been on loan with Hull City and now, it has been reported that Everton could look to offload the defender once again this summer, but this time on a permanent basis. Marcel Brands is said to have been tasked with finding Pennington a new permanent home this summer with the coaching staff deeming him as not up to standard for the club’s senior side.

Pennington has struggled to make an impact in his time with Hull this season, playing in only 11 games across all competitions for Grant McCann’s struggling Tigers. The 25-year-old has started in the club’s last five matches in the league as they have slipped down the Championship table and into a scrap to fight off relegation to League One. Pennington has featured at both centre-back and right-back for McCann’s side.

The Warrington born defender has been with Everton since a young age, coming through the club’s academy and breaking into the senior game. Pennington has played nine times for Everton’s senior team, spending time out on loan with Tranmere Rovers, Coventry City and Walsall, as well as his aforementioned stints with Leeds and Ipswich.

Now, it awaits to be seen if the Toffees are able to find a new home for Pennington in the summer transfer window, but the player’s attention is likely to be fixed on helping loan club Hull maintain their Championship status until the end of the season.