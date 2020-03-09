Middlesbrough to knock back proposed £10m offer for Hayden Coulson amidst Newcastle interest

According to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough will knock back any approach from Newcastle United for their defender Hayden Coulson.

The reported figure is £10 million, but Middlesbrough would reject any approach for Coulson should a bid come in.

Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate and the hierarchy at the North-East club see Coulson as a long-term replacement for club captain George Friend at left-back, and the youngster has been an integral part of the first team set up in Friend’s absence this injury-hit campaign.

Injuries at Newcastle to the likes of Paul Dummett and Jetro Willems has meant Steve Bruce’s side dipped into the loan market in January, signing Danny Rose from Tottenham until the end of the season.

But with Rose expected to return to North London when his current deal concludes, Coulson could present himself as a long-term option at St. James’ Park.

The Gateshead-born defender can also play as a wing-back and on the left of midfield or as a winger and has been used in each role so far this season at Middlesbrough to great success.

So far, Coulson has scored one goal and registered one assist but has been one of Boro’s standout performers in stuttering season for the Championship side.

The 21-year old only recently signed a contract extension, keeping him at the Riverside until 2022. Upon signing he said: “I think I have played well this season with the opportunities I’ve been given.

“So to be rewarded with the contract – I’m over the moon to still be at the club and to be here for years to come yet.”