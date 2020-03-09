Mahlon Romeo pens extended deal at the Den



Millwall continued their forward planning after agreeing to a new ‘long-term’ contract with ever-present defender Mahlon Romeo in news announced by the club’s website

Gary Rowett’s men are currently 8th in the table with two points the gap between them and the play-offs.

Those hopes of a top-six finish were strengthened on Friday night after they beat Nottingham Forest by three goals to nil’ on Trentside, a victory that sent shock waves around the City Ground.

Whilst Millwall remain on the periphery of a play-off place on the field, their future ambitions off it were also conclusive after they announced the long-term extension of the ever-consistent Romeo.

The defender joined Millwall in 2015 when the Lion’s were plying their trade in League One and quickly became an instant hit at The Den after he netted on his debut in a 3-0 victory at Walsall.

In his time in South London, the 24-year-old has played a vital role in their recent success by featuring 176 times in his four-and-a-half-year spell.

He remained a constant fixture in Millwall’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2016/17 season and now has a huge role to play in his side’s final push for the play-offs.

Millwall boasts one of the meanest defenses in the Championship which ranks them in an impressive sixth place, whilst the Antiguan and Barbuda full-back continues to be an indispensable part of that defensive success.

With his long-term future committed at The Den, Romeo told the official club website about his delight to get the deal over the line, he said:

“I’m very happy to get it all sorted like i said before, i love playing here, i love being here, So the fact I can sign a new contract is good news to me.

“I feel like I’m in a good space now and under the new manager, i feel like i’m ready to kick on,” he added.

The 24-year-old also spoke about the influence of the senior players around him and his future ambitions:

“When you’re younger it’s a big help, that news and advice they give you is priceless. So i’m really grateful for that.

“We’re doing really well this season so the first thought is to do as well as we can for the remaining games and kick on from there.”