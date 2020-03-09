West Brom and Nottingham Forest turned me down as a youngster reveals England international Callum Wilson

Speaking to Birmingham Live, England international Callum Wilson has revealed that he was rejected by Championship sides West Brom and Nottingham Forest as a youngster before signing for Coventry City.

Now an England international, striker Callum Wilson has made his way up the Football League ladder to get to his current position. Wilson broke into senior football with Coventry City and went on to earn a move to Bournemouth thanks to his prolific goalscoring form with the Sky Blues, netting 23 goals in 55 games for the club.

With Bournemouth, Wilson has helped the club rise to the Premier League and has maintained a place in the club’s starting 11 since, netting an impressive 67 goals in 180 games since signing in 2014 while being hit with two serious knee injuries.

And now, Wilson has been speaking about his emergence into the game, revealing that he was knocked back by both West Brom and Nottingham Forest before being picked up by Coventry, with whom he made his way through the youth ranks and into senior football.

“I went on trial at a lot of different places,” he said.

“I went on trial at Nottingham Forest and they told me that I wasn’t good enough. I then went on trial at West Brom and they said I wasn’t good enough.

“I went on trial next at Coventry City and they put me in a trial game and I scored a hat-trick against Stoke City, so they offered me a contract straight away. I said yes, but only if someone can give me a lift to training and back.”